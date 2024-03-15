WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $630,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 2,474,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

