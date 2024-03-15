WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $92,796,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.60. 327,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

