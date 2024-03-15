WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.99. 6,919,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,908,727. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

