WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.71 on Friday, hitting $891.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,236,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,044,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $698.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.94 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

