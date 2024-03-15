WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.70. 354,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,830. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

