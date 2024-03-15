WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 285 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 527,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

