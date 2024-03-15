WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,730. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

