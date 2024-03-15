WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TSN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 701,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,856. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

