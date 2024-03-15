WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,136 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. 2,418,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

