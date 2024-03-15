WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

