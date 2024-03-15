WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WERN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 142,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

