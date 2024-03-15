WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.68. The company had a trading volume of 726,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,827. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

