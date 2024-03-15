WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 647,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

