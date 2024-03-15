WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,421. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $624.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

