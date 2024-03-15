WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,836,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.55 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

