Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

WSO stock opened at $397.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.50. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $290.74 and a one year high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

