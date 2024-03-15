Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.57 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.52 and its 200-day moving average is $294.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

