Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $424,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,439,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,491. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

