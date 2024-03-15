Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.57. 4,257,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.