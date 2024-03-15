Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Wajax has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

