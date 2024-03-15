Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wajax Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Wajax has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.30.
Wajax Company Profile
