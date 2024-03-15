VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $212.12 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $212.12 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,178,463,395,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,692,548,612,244 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

