Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops One Day Volume of $34.81 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $243.16 million and $34.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $8.65 or 0.00012377 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.4342602 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $40,362,847.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

