Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $8.47 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00012429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $237.87 million and $37.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,062.17 or 0.99935188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.00167664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.4342602 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $40,362,847.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.