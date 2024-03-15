VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VZIO opened at $11.13 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

