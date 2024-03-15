Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Rowan Baker Acquires 247 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).
Vistry Group Price Performance
Shares of LON VTY traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,206.52 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 2,536,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.39, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 880.70.
Vistry Group Company Profile
