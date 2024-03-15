Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Rowan Baker Acquires 247 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).

Shares of LON VTY traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,206.52 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 2,536,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.39, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 880.70.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

