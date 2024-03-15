Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Update

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Visteon stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. 146,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,871. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 40.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

