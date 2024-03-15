Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $37.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

