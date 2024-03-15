VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,435.95

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $79.74 million and $5,435.95 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001544 BTC on exchanges.

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,746,641 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,742,390.1727155. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.04157809 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,957.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

