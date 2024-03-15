Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 791.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 828.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

