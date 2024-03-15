Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 8,538 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $256,225.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,249,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,505,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 9,749 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $292,567.49.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

