Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $37,860.67 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,115.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.00599301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00130143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00208359 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00131064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,942,635 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.