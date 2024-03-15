Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,531 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Nicholas Daffan sold 25 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.48, for a total value of $5,887.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.99. 388,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.52 and a 12 month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,479,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

