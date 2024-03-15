Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $105.67 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $105.67 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,209.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.28 or 0.00600036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00129561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00205378 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

