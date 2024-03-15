Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,254 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $729,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

