VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 371,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 10,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,768. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

