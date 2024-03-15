Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 19834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.51 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.45.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

