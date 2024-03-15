Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

VTI stock opened at $255.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

