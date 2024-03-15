Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,552. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.80 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

