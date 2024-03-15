Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,406,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,734,000 after purchasing an additional 558,595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

