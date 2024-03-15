Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $244,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 168,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,511,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 4,049,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

