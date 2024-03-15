Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $50.61 during trading on Friday. 1,825,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

