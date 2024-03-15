Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 474.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.50. 3,364,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,295. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.99 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.57. The firm has a market cap of $375.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.