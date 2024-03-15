Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Cut by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

