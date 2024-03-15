Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.62

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.62 and last traded at $152.42, with a volume of 24500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

