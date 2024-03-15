Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Raised by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $182.83. 44,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $135.16 and a 1 year high of $185.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

