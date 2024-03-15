Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,254,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

