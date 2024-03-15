Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.