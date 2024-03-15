Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 1,114,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

