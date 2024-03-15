Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.61 on Friday, hitting $516.81. 384,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.83 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.