Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 594,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

